BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker testified Tuesday about the future of transportation in Massachusetts. He’s pushing a bill that would set aside $18 billion to solve the state’s many issues.
Governor Baker says that money is necessary to modernize and improve the roads, the T, and decrease congestion.
He told the state’s Joint Committee on Transportation $10 billion would go toward highway construction projects, pavement and bridge repairs. The bill would also support the purchase of more than 200 new MBTA bi-level coaches bringing a total of 18,000 new seats to the Commuter Rail system.
Baker says if this bill is approved it would be a game changer.
“Massachusetts will have the biggest arsenal of tools and capabilities it has ever had to make our transportation network safer, cleaner, and better able to service the needs and expectations of our residents and our communities,” Baker said.
The proposal also includes a plan to ease congestion on the roads. It would establish a tax credit to encourage businesses to let more employees work from home one or two days a week.
