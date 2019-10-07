BOSTON (CBS) – Tacko Fall only logged eight minutes in the Celtics’ preseason opener Sunday night. But he was the star of the show at TD Garden.
The 7’7” fan favorite who is no sure thing to make the roster in the regular season logged five points, three rebounds, and two blocks during a 107-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Celtics fans went crazy for fall from the moment he checked into the game. He gave them reason to cheer with a putback dunk in the fourth quarter.
Tacko with the putback jam! pic.twitter.com/Khc38bTVtH
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 7, 2019
Moments later, Fall brought the crowd to its feet again with a blocked shot.
Nice try 😏 pic.twitter.com/CqeKN49a8l
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 7, 2019
Jayson Tatum was the leading scorer for the Celtics during the game with 20 points. Javonte Green made all seven of his shots from the field for 15 points, while Kemba Walker notched 12 points in his Boston Debut.
Terry Rozier, who joined the Hornets as part of the sign-and-trade deal that helped Boston land Walker, had nine points and nine assists against his former team.
