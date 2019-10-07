BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett left Sunday’s win over the Redskins with a hamstring injury. Luckily for New England, the ailment does not appear to be anything serious.
Dorsett left in the first quarter of New England’s 33-7 victory and did not return, but the receiver is not expected to be sidelined for long. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dorsett’s hamstring issue is considered “minor” with the receiver classified as week to week.
Chances are Dorsett won’t be suiting up against the New York Giants, who come to Gillette Stadium in just a few short days for a Thursday Night Football clash, but at least he won’t be lost for an extended period of time. The receiver is having a breakout season for the Patriots in his third year in New England, catching 15 passes (on 23 targets) for 197 yards and already matching his career-high with three touchdowns.
Tom Brady’s receiving corps is a bit banged up at the moment, with Julian Edelman hobbled by the chest/rib injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Jets. Edelman was clearly uncomfortable during Sunday’s win, but still managed to catch eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Josh Gordon and rookies Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski are the only “healthy” receivers on the New England roster. First-round pick N’Keal Harry is currently on IR, but could return to the mix in Week 9.
