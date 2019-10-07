HYDE PARK (CBS) – Four people suffered minor injuries following a crash involving a school bus and car Monday morning in Hyde Park.
It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the area of River Street and Metropolitan Ave. There were no children on the bus.
#BREAKING scene of a school bus crash in #HydePark at Metropolitan Ave. & River St.
Happened around 5:40 this A.M.
No children on board, but 4 people transported with minor injuries. @bostonpolice investigating @wbz pic.twitter.com/gtPtlxHuTC
— Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) October 7, 2019
The school bus went off the road and crashed through a fence. The bus appeared to suffer front end damage.
A car on the other side of the road as heavily damaged. The vehicle’s air bags went off during the crash.
Boston EMS transported four people after the crash. Police said the injuries are minor.
