BOSTON (CBS) – Flu season has arrived in Massachusetts. The Department of Public Health reported Monday that there have been 82 lab-confirmed cases of the flu since September.
That number is normal for this time of year, the department said. Residents are being urged to get vaccinated.
“We don’t know how severe this year’s flu season will be, but we do know that the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and everyone around you,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel in a statement. “Although the flu vaccine won’t prevent every case of the flu, it’s still the most effective way to reduce your risk of serious illness.”
Massachusetts has one of the highest rates of flu vaccination among children and adolescents. Last year, 81 percent of children between 6 months and 17 years old got vaccinated.
The flu infects millions in the United States every year, killing thousands. Common symptoms are fever, cough and sore throat.
A list of places where the flu vaccine is available can be found at https://vaccinefinder.org/
In addition to getting vaccinated, the department recommends that people wash their hands regularly, cover their mouths with their sleeve when they cough or sneeze, and stay home from school or work if they feel sick.
