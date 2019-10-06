BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday’s Patriots-Redskins clash in Washington D.C.

– This is the 11th time that the Pats and the Redskins will meet in the regular season. The Redskins own a 6-4 record against the Patriots, but New England has won each of the last three meetings.

– The Pats are 1-2 when playing the Redskins in the nation’s capital.

– Since the 2002 season, the Patriots are 54-14 against the NFC. Tom Brady owns 52 wins over the conference.

– With a win, the Pats will improve to 5-0 for the fifth time in team history and the fourth time under Bill Belichick.

– With a win, the Pats will earn their 104th victory on the road since 2000. Brady has 94 career road wins, the most ever for a quarterback.

– The Patriots defense leads the NFL with 10 interceptions. They’re tied for the NFL lead with the Carolina Panthers with 18 sacks. They’ve recorded five sacks in three games this season.

– The Pats defense has not allowed a passing touchdown through four games this season. The last team to go five straight games without allowing a passing touchdown was the 1998 Cleveland Browns.

– With 300 or more passing yards, Brady will record his 90th 300-yard passing game.

– Brady needs 264 passing yards to pass Brett Favre for third-most passing yards in NFL history.

– With an interception, Devin McCourty will record his fifth pick in as many weeks. That would set a franchise record for consecutive games with an interception.

– The Patriots just completed their 26th undefeated month.

– With a win over each of their division foes already this season, New England has now gone 19 straight seasons without being swept by an AFC East team.

– The Patriots have won 18 straight games against a first- or second-year quarterback.

