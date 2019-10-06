Comments
HAVERHILL (CBS) – An 83-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after a deadly assault at a Haverhill nursing home.
Police were called to Oxford Manor on Main Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Essex District Attorney’s office said a 76-year-old man was assaulted at the facility. He was rushed to Holy Family Hospital but did not survive.
Jose Veguilla was arrested following the incident. He was taken to Holy Family Hospital as well for an evaluation.
Veguilla is expected to be arraigned on Monday, though it has not yet been determined if it will be in a courtroom or hospital.
