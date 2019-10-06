Gressel, Martinez Lift Atlanta United Past New England Revolution, 3-1Atlanta United beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Sunday in a playoff preview.

Hurley: Yes, The Patriots' Suffocating Defense Is As Elite As The Stats SuggestStop me if you've heard this one before: The Patriots' defense utterly and completely dominated an opponent for the entirety of Sunday afternoon's football game.

Jay Gruden Doesn't 'Have A Concern' About Job Status After Loss To PatriotsOperating on the notion that no news is good news, beleaguered Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden will keep on working until someone takes away his office space.

Mason Rudolph Exits After Scary Hit, Ravens Edge Steelers In OTIt's the visual of Mason Rudolph unconscious on the turf in a silent stadium that will linger.

Brady On Patriots Fans Overrunning Redskins' Stadium: 'That Was Ridiculous'Technically, Sunday's game was a road game for the New England Patriots. Technically.