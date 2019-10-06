Comments
BEVERLY (CBS) — Four people were arrested in connection with a possible armed robbery at a home in Beverly Sunday night.
Police closed Manor Street for a few hours during the incident.
Residents in the area were also forced to evacuate.
“There was something with, I guess a gun had to do with it, so in case any gunfire was exchanged, they wanted us to evacuate so we had to go up the hill, and all the cops showed up and the SWAT showed up,” said witness Brianna Easter.
No other information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.