Comments
SOMERVILLE (CBS)– A person hit by a car in Somerville Saturday has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police said the person was hit on Route 28 near Broadway Street. The pedestrian is reportedly in a stable condition, and the driver was also taken to the hospital.
Police were still on scene around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
No further information has been released. The incident is currently under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.