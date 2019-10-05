CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Car Crash, Somerville News

SOMERVILLE (CBS)– A person hit by a car in Somerville Saturday has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the person was hit on Route 28 near Broadway Street. The pedestrian is reportedly in a stable condition, and the driver was also taken to the hospital.

The scene of a car crash in Somerville Saturday. (Photo Credit: WBZ-TV)

Police were still on scene around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

No further information has been released. The incident is currently under investigation.

 

