



SALEM (CBS) — September is now in the rear-view mirror and fall is in full swing. The month-long countdown to Halloween is underway.

Salem Haunted Biz Baz Street Fair

A month of haunted happenings has now begun in Salem. On Saturday and Sunday, more than 70 vendors will fill the Essex Street pedestrian mall, offering crafts, jewelry, paintings, stained glass and other treasures during the Haunted Biz Baz Street Fair.

Delight your ears as musicians provide live music throughout the historic streets. Admission to the fair is free.

Middleboro Crantoberfest

In Middleboro, it’s a cranberry celebration. The town will host its 6th annual Crantoberfest Saturday.

It has a little something for everyone in the family, from the great cranberry bake-off, to a kids’ costume parade and even a cabin decorating contest.

It will take place at the KOA and runs from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $2 per car.

Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival

Get a delicious dish in Quincy and then dance the night away during the city’s third annual Food Truck and Music Festival.

It will feature more than 20 food trucks this year, and several music acts. And for kids, a magician, juggler and storyteller will perform.

The event happens Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. on Coddington Street.

Whittier Farms Open Farm

On Sunday, head to Sutton to check out one of the farms that helps bring you Cabot Cheese.

Whittier Farms is hosting an open farm Sunday, with hayrides, scavenger hunts, kids’ games, farm animals and, of course, cheese!

The open farm runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.