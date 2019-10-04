BOSTON (CBS/AP) – It appears Governor Charlie Baker’s four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products in Massachusetts may survive its first court challenge.
Federal Judge Indira Talwani held a hearing in Boston Friday morning on two lawsuits challenging the ban. A national vaping group and some store owners asked the judge to temporarily overturn the ban.
Talwani told lawyers she is “leaning toward” denying that request.
She will issue an order in the case Friday afternoon.
Judge says “leaning toward” denying temporary restraining order and will allow filing of additional briefs for a hearing on a preliminary injunction in a couple of weeks.#wbz
— Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) October 4, 2019
Baker declared a public health emergency and issued the ban last month but store owners say it was hasty and has cost them business.
Any vaping sales — by phone, in person or over the internet — to customers in Massachusetts are banned through Jan. 25, 2020.
A national industry group sued in federal court to end the ban saying it will destroy the state’s $331 million nicotine vapor products industry and cause “irreparable harm” to many law-abiding retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.
