BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were given a tough early season test in Buffalo last weekend. Compared to that contest, this weekend’s game is going to seem like a paint-by-number for the Pats.

New England heads to the nation’s capital for a matchup with the dismal Washington Redskins. The Miami Dolphins would love to lay claim to being the worst team in the NFL, but the Redskins are trying to get them to hold their proverbial beer each and every weekend.

The Washington organization is an absolute mess, and there are no real signs that it’s going to get better any time soon. The New England offense has struggled over the last six quarters, but they should have no issues shredding a defense that is allowing nearly 400 yards and 30 points per game.

Here’s how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports crew sees Sunday’s game playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

Remember the game against the Dolphins a few weeks ago? Just picture that with different laundry.

Patriots 34, Redskins 9

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

This is one of those mismatches that is kinda scary. Brady is upset with the offense so you know he’ll be fired up. The defense gets another quarterback they should feast on — or three.

Patriots 41, Redskins 14

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV

The Patriots have a lot of problems. Only four weeks in and they are a banged up squad. Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon have been limited in practice this week.

The offense struggled against the Bills. That was mostly because the Bills have a good defense, but the Patriots running game has yet to get going and they really need to.

The Pats also have a new kicker. Mike Nugent is now the next man up as Stephen Gostkowski has been sent to injured reserve with a hip injury.

All that and this game should be very easy for the Pats. The Redskins are not playing their best football right now and they have more problems than New England.

Patriots 28, Redskins 3

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

The Redskins are an absolute mess, they don’t have a quarterback, and their coach is almost certain to be fired soon – perhaps even immediately after this game. The best defense in the league will not be taking any steps backward in this one.

Patriots 29, Redskins 0

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Redskins are horrendous and the Patriots defense is going to absolutely massacre whoever is under center. They may have six interceptions this game.

Patriots 35, Redskins 3

