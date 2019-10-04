BOSTON (CBS) – Weekend service on the Orange Line is now stopped between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center.

It’s part of a major renovation project that will take six weeks to complete. While some riders are happy about the improvements, but others feel it’s just a big inconvenience.

For the next six weeks, the last train will stop at 8:45 p.m. on Fridays. From that point through Monday morning, commuters will have to hop off the train and grab a connecting shuttle bus to get to their destination.

This will be in effect until Nov. 10. The idea is to use the weekends to expedite the repair and upgrade process on the MBTA.

So for the weekends for now, shuttle buses will ride between Sullivan Square and Haymarket, and then people are asked to switch to the Green Line in order to get to the Copley area, and then get back on the orange line for the rest of their ride. State, Downtown Crossing and Chinatown stops will have no Orange Line train access at all on the weekends.

Some commuters are upset about the changes.

“It is gonna take you double the time to get to your destination… It’s very upsetting, to be honest with you, very upsetting,” said one rider on the Orange Line.

Some customers are happy to see the Orange Line being repaired. One rider said, “I feel fine about it… let them do it. We need better service.”