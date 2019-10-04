CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Mike LaCrosse
TOPSFIELD (CBS) – The Topsfield Fair has a new record for heaviest pumpkin at the New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

Alex Noel, of Connecticut, who won for the heaviest pumpkin at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. (WBZ-TV)

Alex Noel, of Connecticut, took home the prize with his giant pumpkin weighing in at 2,294 pounds.

“I’ll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years,” Noel said.

Alex Noel’s pumpkin, which set the record for the heaviest pumpkin at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. (WBZ-TV)

The title comes with a more-than-$8,000 prize. The giant pumpkin will be on display for the remainder of the fair. Noel saio he plans to sell it after that.

This is the 35th annual weigh-off at the fair. The fair runs through Oct. 14.

