TOPSFIELD (CBS) – The Topsfield Fair has a new record for heaviest pumpkin at the New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off.
Alex Noel, of Connecticut, took home the prize with his giant pumpkin weighing in at 2,294 pounds.
“I’ll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years,” Noel said.
The title comes with a more-than-$8,000 prize. The giant pumpkin will be on display for the remainder of the fair. Noel saio he plans to sell it after that.
This is the 35th annual weigh-off at the fair. The fair runs through Oct. 14.
