Patriots Injury Report: Hightower, Edelman Among 5 Questionable Vs. RedskinsThe New England Patriots may get Dont'a Hightower back this weekend, not that it will really matter much against the 0-4 Washington Redskins.

Colt McCoy Named Redskins Starting Quarterback Vs. PatriotsIt took until Friday, but the Redskins have finally named a starting quarterback for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots. It will be Colt McCoy starting for the 0-4 Redskins against New England.

Bill Belichick On Replacing Stephen Gostkowski With Mike NugentBill Belichick said that Stephen Gostkowski is one of the greatest kickers of all time, but he also has confidence that Mike Nugent can fill his kicking shoe this season.

Report: Redskins Coach Jay Gruden Didn't Want To Draft QB Dwayne HaskinsApparently, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden never really wanted the team to draft quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Can We All Watch This Russell Wilson Touchdown Pass One More Time?Sure, there are technically some more important things going on in the world. But, good golly, Miss Molly. Look at this pass!