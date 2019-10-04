METHUEN (CBS) — The city of Methuen said trick-or-treating will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Halloween this year. The change comes after the season’s high Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) threat.
“The 6:00 pm end time will ensure that activities can be finished before dusk to address any concerns about mosquito exposure,” said Mayor James Jajuga in a statement. “The City is acting out of an abundance of caution to ensure that children can enjoy Halloween safely.”
The risk level for EEE in Methuen has been critical since a horse died of the disease there in August.
It is recommended that residents still take their own precautions against mosquito-borne illnesses, such as wearing bug spray and long clothing.
Some of the EEE threat could be irradicated with the first frost this weekend.
You must log in to post a comment.