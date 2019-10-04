BOSTON (CBS) — It took until Friday, but the Redskins have finally named a starting quarterback for Sunday’s tilt against the Patriots. It will be Colt McCoy starting for the 0-4 Redskins against New England.
McCoy is set to make his season debut, as he hasn’t played since breaking his fibula last December. He is 7-20 over his eight-year career, and just 1-5 with the Redskins over the last four seasons.
One of those seven career victories did come against the Patriots, way back in 2010 when he was a rookie for the Cleveland Browns. McCoy was under center when the Browns stunned the Patriots, 34-14, in Cleveland, throwing for 174 yards and rushing for a touchdown in the win. He spent most of his day handing off to Peyton Hillis, who torched the Patriots for 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns that afternoon.
McCoy has played in 38 games for Cleveland, San Francisco and Washington, starting 27 of those contests. He’s completed 60.5 percent of his NFL passes, throwing 29 touchdowns to 26 interceptions. He saw action in three games last season for the Redskins before his injury, going 34-of-54 for 372 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He was sacked six times in those three games.
Should McCoy falter, Jay Gruden can turn to Case Keenum (seven touchdowns, four interceptions) or rookie Dwayne Haskins (no touchdowns, three interceptions).
Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Redskins game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and stick around after the game for all the reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!
