(CNN) — There are now more than 1,000 cases of vaping-related lung injuries across the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Tuesday, 1,080 cases of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping have been reported to the CDC, Schuchat said. Cases have been reported in 48 states and the US Virgin Islands.
There have been 19 deaths confirmed from 16 states: two in California, two in Kansas, two in Oregon, and one each from Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey and Virginia.
Additional deaths are under investigation, Schuchat said.
“The data that we’re getting does not suggest this has peaked,” Schuchat said. “It doesn’t suggest this is declining.”
The CDC, US Food and Drug Administration, state and local health departments, and other clinical and public health partners are continuing to investigate the multistate outbreak of lung injury associated with using e-cigarette products.
“We now have information for 578 patients with information on substances used in e-cigarette or vaping products in the three months before symptom onset,” Schuchat said.
While the cause of the outbreak remains unknown, “we found that about 78% reported using THC containing products,” she said. “This is a critical issue.”
As part of the investigation, health officials have been zeroing in on potential clues — including the prevalence of THC-containing products, in particular.
“We do have a lot of concerns about black market sources,” said Judy McMeekin, deputy associate commissioner for regulatory affairs within the FDA’s Office of Regulatory Affairs. “I think it’s premature for us to rule out other concerning products.
“At this stage in the investigation, we really need to keep an open mind.”
The CDC recommends that people refrain from using e-cigarette or vaping products. E-cigarettes should not be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women or people who have not previously used tobacco products, according to CDC.
“We’re concerned the risky product is still available and that’s one of the reasons why we intensified our recommendations or warnings,” Schuchat said.
I believe Governor Baker has acted rashly about vaping. I also believe Mr. Baker did not have all the facts in the cases that had adverse effects. I also believe that the issue has been fueled by tabloid journalism and sound bytes. I believe Mr. Baker jumped the gun. This
Mr. Baker has always seemed a very rational and reasonable governor. Every politician including Mr. Baker talks about the opioid crisis. Does Mr. Baker realize how many people Vape THC for pain management? I know of one person here in Natick with Lupus. That uses vaping for pain management. Would Mr. Baker prefer her to use opiates? Has Mr. Baker seen the facts of the adverse reactions that have been released now from medical sources? Does he know that most of the adverse reactions are from vaping THC? Does he know that vaping alone is not the issue in many of these cases? Does Mr. Baker know that these cases involve bootleg THC cartridges from China and other countries?
I was a smoker for 40 years. At the urging of a good friend from Denmark, who’s stepdad smoked 3 packs a day, and quit using a vape.I decided to try it. My friend’s husband owned a vape store in Lynn. He set me up with the Vape and E-liquid at a lower level of nicotine than my cigarette brand. I was cigarette free in a month. If our government agencies would accept European studies from Lancet and done in Europe. They would find that vaping has proved effective in smoking cessation. Didn’t the CDC learn anything from the Robert Gallo debacle?
