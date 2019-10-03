SOMERVILLE (CBS) – There are no specific threats against any theater right now, but safety concerns surround the movie “Joker” as it opens this weekend. Landmark Theaters has banned all costumes from its cinemas.

“Can you introduce me as Joker,” actor Joaquin Phoenix said in his role as the super-villain.

Crowds lined up to meet the “Joker” movie as it opened in theaters Thursday.

“I am curious what this variation will look like,” said moviegoer Anna Kimber.

“The Joker is obviously a real cool dynamic character with a lot of rich history,” said Shawn Riddell.

Law enforcement across the country has voiced concern over the film possibly inspiring violence. Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix, is a loner who turns into a mass murderer.

In 2012 – an Aurora, Colorado movie theater was the scene of a mass shooting. The movie was “The Dark Knight Rises” another movie showcasing the Joker. Since then, AMC Theaters put in a policy forbidding masks or face painting. It’s a policy they are reminding fans of with the new movie.

“It makes sense when you think about what happened in Aurora. It is a safety concern. Do I think people are being a little but over the top? Maybe, but at the same time better safe than sorry,” said Riddell.

“We’re living in kind of a culture of fear right now with that, but at the same time I think a lot of it is people are just trying to look out for everybody’s best interests, trying to make sure people are safe,” said Jason Purnel.

Citing a military alert concerning an extremist group, an Army base in Texas encouraged moviegoers to know the exits. In New York City, where the movie is set, there is an increase in police officers at the theaters.

“Every time you go into a theater you kind of have that in the back of your mind about, you know is there going to some sort violence associated with different movies, so I think that’s just kind of the day and age of living today,” said Kimber.