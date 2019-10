It Sure Seems Like Brock Holt Just Said Goodbye To BostonIt looks like the Red Sox will be parting ways with a fan favorite this winter, as Brock Holt basically said goodbye to Boston with a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post.

Help Is On The Way: Patriots Tight End Benjamin Watson Returns From SuspensionThe Patriots haven't gotten much from their tight ends over the first four weeks of the season. But some help is on the way, with Benjamin Watson rejoining the team following his four-game suspension.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Jameis Winston Now A QB1?The Buccaneers quarterback has started to put up massive numbers under the tutelage of Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich.

David Krejci Isn't Sure If He'll Play In Bruins Season OpenerThere's still a chance David Krejci will be in the Bruins lineup when they open their season Thursday night in Dallas. But it's looking less likely just two days out.

Febreze Celtics Ready For Their Fresh StartThe common theme for the Boston Celtics at their media day on Monday was simple. Everyone is looking forward to a "fresh start" after a disappointing season last year.