Febreze Celtics Ready For Their Fresh StartThe common theme for the Boston Celtics at their media day on Monday was simple. Everyone is looking forward to a "fresh start" after a disappointing season last year.

Andy Dalton Calls Out 'Filthy Brady' Audible During Monday Night FootballIn the middle of Monday night's Bengals-Steelers showdown, Andy Dalton barked out an audible that should get a chuckle out of Patriots fans -- and their quarterback.

Tom Brady Still Miffed About Performance In Buffalo, Wants More Out Of Patriots VeteransNew England is now 4-0 on the young season, but listening to Tom Brady talk about the game on Monday, you'd think the Patriots were 0-4.

Jay Gruden Won't Commit To Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum Or Colt McCoy At QB Vs. PatriotsIt won't be an ideal situation for the home team on Sunday -- no matter which quarterback takes the field to start the game.

Enes Kanter Is One Interesting Dude Who Loves To Give BackMedia day is a day for players to shine off the court. Enes Kanter did not disappoint on Monday.