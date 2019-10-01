Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) — Another gas leak forced brief evacuations in Lawrence, just days after more than 150 people were forced to leave their homes because of a gas leak on South Broadway.
The leak was minor and was caused by a contractor who hit the house service while digging on High Street Tuesday morning, the Lawrence Fire Department confirmed. Columbia Gas responded and repaired the line in about 10 minutes.
Three homes in total were evacuated but everyone has since been able to return, the gas company said. No one lost gas or power.
After the gas leak last week, Lawrence residents said the evacuations brought back scary memories from the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions.
