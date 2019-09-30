



BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday, Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was hit with a season-long suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit he delivered on Sunday. Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones avoided such a fate.

In fact, Jones won’t be facing any suspension at all for the hit he delivered that knocked Josh Allen out of Sunday’s game in Buffalo.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported shortly after the Burfict news broke that Jones won’t be suspended. Jones could still face a fine from the league.

Meanwhile, #Patriots CB Jonathan Jones is NOT facing a suspension for his hit on #Bills QB Josh Allen, I'm told. It will be reviewed for a possible fine. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2019

The hit came on the second play of the fourth quarter, when Allen scrambled on a third-and-8. With Duron Harmon wrapping up Allen from behind, Jones stood in front of the line to gain and dropped his shoulder. With the 6-foot-5 Allen coming down, the two players’ helmet collided.

Given the impact of the play, the officials on the field threw penalty flags on Jones for unnecessary roughness. But the officials on the field as well as in the NFL’s replay center did not determine that Jones’ hit warranted an ejection, despite Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s plea.

On Monday, Belichick said that Jones did everything right on the play.

“When there really isn’t much you can tell him to do differently, then I think you don’t tell him anything,” Belichick said in a conference call with reporters. “I mean, Allen’s a big runner. He’s a strong guy. He’s hard to tackle. He certainly broke several tackles against us. Jon turned when he hit [Allen]; he didn’t lead with his head. He didn’t have that posture.”

Senior VP of officiating Al Riveron said Sunday that Jones’ hit did not “rise to the level” for an ejection-worthy hit.