BOSTON (CBS) — It wasn’t pretty, but the New England Patriots improved to 4-0 on the season with a 16-10 victory in Buffalo.

It was a struggle for both offenses, as the Patriots and Bills defenses came to play on Sunday. Most of New England’s offense came from their defense and special teams.

Jamie Collins saved the game with a late interception against Bills backup Matt Barkely. Kyle Van Noy applied the pressure on Barkley, and Collins came down with New England’s fourth interception of the day.

Devin McCourty intercepted Josh Allen in the first quarter for his fourth pick in as many games to start the season, tying a New England franchise record. The Patriots turned that into points, as Brandon Bolden took it in from four yards out on the ensuing drive. Stephen Gostkowski, however, missed the extra point, his fourth missed point of the season.

The Patriots took advantage of another Buffalo miscue, as Matthew Slater returned a blocked punt for his first career touchdown to put New England on top 13-0 in the first quarter. J.C. Jackson blocked Corey Bojorquez’s punt and Slater was there to scoop it up and run into the end zone.

But Brady threw an interception in the end zone in the second quarter, which changed the momentum of the game. He went looking for Julian Edelman in the corner of the end zone, but instead found a leaping Micah Hyde for Brady’s first pick of the season. Buffalo only got a field goal off the possession, thanks to a key third-down sack by Kyle Van Noy, but the turnover gave Buffalo some new life.

The New England defense gave up their first offensive touchdown of the season to start the second half. Josh Allen led the Bills down the field on a 75-yard drive and reached over the goal line from a few inches out on fourth-and-goal. It cut New England’s lead to 13-10 at the time. Allen was a perfect 6-for-6 for 66 yards on the drive.

That drive snapped a streak of 18 straight quarters that the New England defense did not allow a touchdown, going back to last season’s playoffs.

Following Brady’s pick, the New England offense went into a funk. They had three straight three-and-outs, gaining just eight yards on those possessions. Overall, the Pats went three-and-out seven times on Sunday.

But the defense provided another much-needed spark following New England’s third straight punt, with J.C. Jackson picking off Allen for the second time on the day. It was the third interception for the New England defense in the game, giving the Patriots the ball at the Buffalo 42.

The offense got down to the Buffalo 7 on the ensuing drive, but could only muster a 23-yard field goal by Gostkowski to build their lead to 16-10 late in the third quarter.

Patriots safety Jonathan Jones knocked Josh Allen out on the following drive with a helmet-to-helmet hit, and Matt Barkley nearly put Buffalo on top. But the New England D stood tall again, and with the Bills facing a 4th-and-goal, Barkley went too high for Zay Jones in the end zone. Patrick Chung nearly came down with New England’s fourth interception, but it was ruled incomplete.

The Patriots eventually got that fourth pick, with Jamie Collins sealing the win with 1:27 left by picking off Barkley. It was his third pick of the season.

New Endland won despite some mighty struggles by their offense. Brady finished 18-of-39 for 150 yards and no touchdowns, but improved to 31-3 all-time against the Bills.