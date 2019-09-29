BOSTON (CBS) — Another week, another AFC East opponent for the New England Patriots. They play a divisional foe for the third straight week, making their annual trip to Buffalo for a showdown with the Bills.

Both teams are 3-0 as they head into their Week 4 clash, and WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

– This will be the 119th meeting between the Pats and the Bills. The Pats hold a 74-43-1 edge in the series.

– The Patriots have won 33 of their last 38 games against the Bills.

– The Pats have swept their season series with the Bills 26 times. They’ve done so 14 times since Bill Belichick took over in 2000.

– The Pats are the first team in NFL history to not allow a passing or running touchdown in each of their first tree games of the season.

– The Patriots’ first playoff game ever was a 26-8 win over the Bills in Buffalo.

– Tom Brady has a 30-3 record against the Buffalo Bills. His 30 victories are the most by a quarterback against a single opponent. He has 15 wins at New Era Field, more than any other quarterback — including those who actually played for Buffalo — since 2001.

– Brady has thrown 69 touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills, the most he has against any opponent.

– Brady is 83-20 in his career against the AFC East.

– With a win, the Patriots would improve to 4-0 for the ninth time in team history. It would be their 26th undefeated month since 2000.

– If the Pats score 30 or more points against the Bills (they’re averaging 35.3 points over the first three games), that would be four straight games of 30 plus points to open the season. The Pats have only done that twice before.

– Dating back to the AFC Championship game, the Pats defense has recorded five straight first-half shutouts.

– Julian Edelman needs one more touchdown reception (31) to break a tie with Troy Brown and claim ninth place all-time on the team.

– Phillip Dorsett has seen 14 passes go his way this season, and he’s caught 13 of them for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Brady has a perfect passer rating when throwing Dorsett’s way this season.

– Devin McCourty leads the league with three interceptions, picking off a pass in each of New England’s first three games. McCourty had a pick-six in Buffalo last season, and has picked off five passes against the Bills throughout his career.

The Patriots defense leads the NFL with six interceptions overall, and are second with 29 passes defended (Green Bay leads the NFL with 30, but they have played four games so far).

– The Patriots defense has 13 sacks through three games this season, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for most in the NFL.