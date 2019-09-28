WALPOLE (CBS) — A tire store employee in Walpole was stabbed and chained to his car Saturday afternoon, according to Walpole police.
Police said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. when the employee was closing up Town Fair Tire on Route 1. The robber allegedly stabbed the employee in the knee, handcuffed him to his steering wheel and stole his cell phone.
“There was a significant amount of blood on scene,” said Police Chief John Carmichael. “We don’t think it’s life-threatening but he was stabbed in the back of the knee area with a pretty good laceration. ”
Police are reviewing security camera footage and concluded their search of the area Saturday evening. They said they believe the suspect is no longer in the area and that it was an isolated incident posing no danger to the public.
You must log in to post a comment.