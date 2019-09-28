Comments
FALL RIVER (CBS) — Rescue crews are searching for a missing boater in Fall River Saturday after a boat crash off of Spar Island.
Sister station WPRI-12 reported one man was removed from the water after two boats collided. The man needed CPR and was taken to a nearby hospital.
According to a tweet from the Coast Guard, one boater remains missing. Helicopters and boats were involved in the search for that person.
A heavy police presence could be seen by the marina Saturday evening. No further information has been released.
