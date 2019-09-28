CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Tashanea Whitlow
Filed Under:Boat Crash, Boston News, Fall River News, Missing Person, Tashanea Whitlow


FALL RIVER (CBS) — Rescue crews are searching for a missing boater in Fall River Saturday after a boat crash off of Spar Island.

Sister station WPRI-12 reported one man was removed from the water after two boats collided. The man needed CPR and was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to a tweet from the Coast Guard, one boater remains missing. Helicopters and boats were involved in the search for that person.

Rescue crews search for a missing boater in Fall River Saturday night. (Photo Credit: WBZ-TV)

A heavy police presence could be seen by the marina Saturday evening. No further information has been released.

Tashanea Whitlow

Comments