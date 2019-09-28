BRIGHTON (CBS) – A public school in Brighton was honored recently by the U.S. Department of Education for its work to improve the environment.
Boston Green Academy earned the Green Ribbon Schools Award, which was given to 35 schools across the nations for their efforts to reduce environmental impacts and costs; improve the health and wellness of students and staff; and provide effective environmental sustainability education.
“It’s wonderful to see students applying the skills and knowledge they’re learning in the classroom to address some of our most pressing challenges that will improve our communities for generations to come,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
“Involving students in making positive changes at their school provides them a sense of agency and empowerment, which they can carry with them through college and career,” Boston Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.
BGA adheres to district policies for green cleaning, integrated pest management, environmental audits, and no-idling, among other areas of school environmental health. Green experiences, energy efficiency and environmental awareness are integrated into the school’s curriculum.
BGA is a grade 6-12 public school. It is housed in an Energy Star building with a rating of 94 and gets 48 percent of its energy from renewable resources.
