



BOSTON (CBS) – New England is in peak apple picking season and if you are looking for something to do to get into the spirit of fall we have an apple tour for you.

Parlee Farms

In Tyngsboro the family owned Parlee Farms has more than 20 varieties of apples in their orchards.

In the last 30 years – they’ve grown from a small strawberry crop to an incredible 93 acres. Visitors even get to hayride over to the garden.

The cost for a peck is $25.

Brooksby Farm

Up to Peabody where Brooksby Farms has an extensive pick your own fruit program spanning from summer to fall.

In addition to apple picking there is a free play yard and barn animals. Plus the farm store has their own delicious apple cider donuts and honey from their own hives.

There is no entrance fee, but for four people require a 36 dollar bag.

Nashoba Valley Winery

At Nashoba Valley Winery get a drink and do some apple picking.

The farm in Bolton sells pecks for $20 your four legged pal can even tag along on the trip.

In addition to the orchards and winery you can get away from it all with a stroll in the corn maze.

Honey Pot Hill

We end our apple tour in Stow at Honey Pot Hill where you can celebrate all things apple. A peck costs 20 dollars but you’ll also be able to get fresh daily made cider donuts and fresh pressed cider.

New this year they’ve opened a hard cider tent for the 21 plus crowd.