BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Sunday’s tilt against the Buffalo Bills, and he isn’t alone. The Patriots are giving seven players a 50-50 shot at playing Sunday in Buffalo.
Edelman suffered a chest injury in last Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets, and was limited in all three of New England’s practices this week. He is the leading receiver on the Patriots this season, catching 17 of the 25 passes that Tom Brady has sent his way for 196 yards.
Here is the full list of New England players who are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game:
DE Michael Bennett, Shoulder
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Nate Ebner, Groin
WR Julian Edelman, Chest
T Marshall Newhouse, Illness
LB Dont’a Hightower, Shoulder
TE Matt LaCosse, Ankle
Newhouse was back at practice Friday in a limited capacity after he missed Thursday’s session with an illness, so it looks like he’s trending toward playing on Sunday. Tight end Ryan Izzo, limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a calf injury, was a full participant on Friday.
For Buffalo, tight end Tyler Kroft and linebacker Corey Thompson have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game with ankle injuries. They listed seven players as questionable: linebacker Maurice Alexander (knee), offensive lineman John Feliciano (neck), wide receiver Robert Foster (groin), cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring), offensive lineman Spencer Long (ankle), wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (ankle), and running back Devin Singletary (hamstring).
Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Bills clash on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins Friday night at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access, and kicks off Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay. The Patriots and Bills kick off at 1 p.m. and after the game, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!
