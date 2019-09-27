EVERETT (CBS) — A man walking in Everett was hit and killed by a tractor trailer early Friday morning.
Officers were called to Broadway around 5:20 a.m. where they found the unidentified man in his 30s dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene, police said.
No names have been released and no charges have been filed at this point in the investigation. It’s not clear yet what caused the crash.
A witness who identified herself as Jennifer said she was in the area of the crash around 5:10 a.m. when she saw the truck driving quickly down the road and hit the man.
“He went up in the air and I believe he died instantly,” she said.
Jennifer said the man was known in the area and was possibly a student, but did not give his name. She said many people were at the scene crying.
“He talked to everyone. Not a bad word to be said about him,” she said.
