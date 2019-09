Kyrie Irving Admits He Failed As Celtics Leader, But He's Not The Only One To BlameKyrie Irving was all smiles has he addressed the media in Brooklyn on Friday. That was not always the case in his final year with the Boston Celtics.

Hot Take: NFL's Pass Interference Reviews Are (Mostly) WorkingThe anger geared at the mechanism for replay review of pass interference was not entirely justified. That's because the new process for reviewing pass interference is ... dare I say ... actually working.

Patriots-Bills Week 4 Predictions: Who Remains Unbeaten After Clash In Buffalo?The Patriots are 3-0. The Bills are 3-0. It's going to be one wild scene in Buffalo this weekend.

Meet The Trio Of Tight Ends The Patriots Worked Out On ThursdayThe Patriots are 3-0 and are a wagon to start this season. They do have one glaring need on the roster, though, as they look to fill a massive void at tight end.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 4: Daniel Jones A Top Option Against Redskins?The Fantasy Football Today crew tells you why the Giants new starting quarterback Daniel Jones should be in your lineup this week.