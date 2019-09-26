



ALLSTON (Hoodline) – Spending time in Allston? Get to know this Boston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local restaurants, from a hot dog spot to an Italian restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Allston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Spike’s Junkyard Dogs

Photo: verena c./Yelp

Topping the list is Spike’s Junkyard Dogs, a spot dedicated to all sorts of hot dogs, but also serving burgers and sandwiches. Located at 108 Brighton Ave. (between Linden Street and Harvard Avenue), it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 260 reviews on Yelp. On the menu, look for the Buffalo dog, All American dog, Southern dog and more.

2. Thai Place

Photo: annie k./Yelp

Next up is a Thai spot uniquley named Thai Place, situated at 184 Brighton Ave. (between Parkvale and Quint avenues). With four stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. Thai Place offers chicken basil pad Thai, papaya salad, veggie fried rice and more.

3. Carlo’s Cucina Italiana

Photo: caroline c./Yelp

Italian spot Carlo’s Cucina Italiana, which offers Italian entrees, desserts, and salads, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 131 Brighton Ave. (between Linden Street and Harvard Avenue), 4.5 stars out of 663 reviews. Menu offerings include bruschetta, lobster ravioli, tortellini and more.

4. Roast Beast

Photo: steve a./Yelp

Roast Beast, a deli that offers sandwiches and burgers, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 481 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1080 Commonwealth Ave. to see for yourself. Roast Beast serves up roast beef with horseradish sauce, roast beef with Russian dressing, muenster cheese, and onions or jerk turkey sandwiches.

5. Dolphin Bay

Photo: su y./Yelp

And then there’s Dolphin Bay, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 456 reviews. Stop by 72 Brighton Ave. (between Chester and Reedsdale streets) to hit up the Taiwanese spot, which offers bubble tea and more, next time you’re in the neighborhood. Dolphin Bay offers braised beef noodle soup, stir-fried udon noodles, dumplings and more.