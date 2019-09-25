BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made a surprising move on Wednesday, reportedly signing quarterback Cody Kessler. The move was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Patriots are, of course, set at quarterback with Tom Brady. But perhaps Bill Belichick isn’t as thrilled with rookie Jarrett Stidham as Brady’s backup after the 23-year-old threw a pick-six against the New York Jets on Sunday. Stidham played just one series against the Jets, completing two of his three passes and taking a sack, and was back on the bench after throwing the interception.
Since the move is not official, Belichick wouldn’t comment on the reported Kessler signing when he addressed the media at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. He was asked if bringing in a third quarterback has anything to do with the calf injury that limited Brady in practice last week, but he wouldn’t elaborate.
“Whatever our decisions are, they’re more roster management,” said Belichick.
Kessler, a third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns out of UCS in 2016, has played in 17 NFL games for Cleveland and the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting 12 of them. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Kessler has completed 64.2 percent of his passes during his career, with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
The Patriots cut backup quarterback Brian Hoyer ahead of the season, but are back to carrying three quarterbacks on their roster with Kessler now in the mix.
