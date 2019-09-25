Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A person was seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon during a large fire at a Mansfield gas station.
It happened around 1 p.m. on Pratt Street at Cannan Fuels.
Mansfield Police shared a photo that shows heavy flames and black smoke pouring from the building.
Police Chief Ronald Sellon confirmed that one person is being treated and taken from the scene by MedFlight helicopter. The extent of their injuries is not known.
All employees and customers have been accounted for.
Firefighters knocked down flames and are knocking down hot spots. Traffic is being diverted from the area of Route 106 and Hope Street.
