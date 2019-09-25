BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance at practice on Wednesday, alleviating some of the injury concern surrounding receiver Julian Edelman.
Edelman left Sunday’s win over the Jets late in the first half with a chest injury and did not return. He underwent tests earlier this week and they all came back with good news for the receiver and the Patriots, and it looks like Edelman is in line to play Sunday when New England visits the 3-0 Buffalo Bills.
The injury occurred when a Jets defensive lineman delivered a hit to Edelman’s midsection as the receiver was being tackled. Despite missing all of the second half, Edelman still finished with a game-high seven receptions for New England, which included a touchdown catch early in the second quarter to put the Patriots on top 20-0.
On the season, Edelman leads the Patriots with 17 receptions and 196 receiving yards on 25 targets.
Linebacker Dont’a Hightower was also out on the field on Wednesday, after he left Sunday’s win with a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter. We’ll know how much the two participated when the Patriots release their first practice/injury report later on Wednesday.
Quarterback Cody Kessler, who the team signed Wednesday morning, also took part in Wednesday’s practice.
Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Bills clash on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins Friday night at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access, and kicks off Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay. The Patriots and Bills kick off at 1 p.m. and after the game, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!
You must log in to post a comment.