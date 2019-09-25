Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – A New England Patriots flag will fly once again on the town common in Foxboro.
Town selectmen voted unanimously last week to restore the practice. A Patriots banner used to fly beneath the American flag on the town common but it was taken down in 2017 when some veterans argued it showed a lack of respect.
Now the town plans to fly the flag supporting the team on game days.
“I think everybody is prideful of the American flag,” Selectman David Feldman told the Attleboro Sun-Chronicle. “But we also have hometown pride.”
