



BOSTON (CBS) — No matter how much you pore through all the stats from the previous week, we could all use a little help with our fantasy football roster. So each week, WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche will deliver you a 4-pack of fantasy football advice.

Here are his picks for Week 4, and once again, Rochie LOVES anyone playing against the Miami Dolphins.

Must Start: Pat Mahomes @ Detroit

He’s the top priced QB everywhere but he’s worth every penny for his remarkable consistency. Through three games, Mahomes is on pace to throw for nearly 6,400 yards and 53 touchdowns with 0 interceptions!!! You watch him and think, “How does he not score on every drive?” Matt Patricia will watch how the Pats stopped him for a half in January, but Mahomes will still figure it out.

Stay Away: Robert Woods vs. Tampa Bay

Woods’ time will come this season, but right now the Rams receiver has had an inconsistent year trying to connect with Jared Goff. After getting catching eight of 13 targets for 70 yards in Week 1, Woods has been overtaken by Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp. In the past two weeks, Woods has a combined 10 targets with five catches for 73 yards and no touchdowns.

Worth The Risk: Derrick Henry @ Atlanta

Henry ran for only 44 yards against the Jaguars last week, but his other numbers remain consistent through three games. He’s getting the carries (19, 15, 17) while also notching a touchdown in each of the Titans first three games. Expect his yardage to go up against the Falcons.

Now, if only he’d get a few more passes thrown his way.

Matchups I Love More Than Disney: Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen @ Miami

I was torn between these two, so why not go with both? Ekeler had a down week at Houston last week, but he should bounce back with an abundance of yards — both rushing and receiving — against a porous Dolphins defense. Allen is on fire to start the year, averaging 14 targets, 10 receptions, 135 yards and a TD through three games.

Good luck, Miami.