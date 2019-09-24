BOSTON (CBS) – A man and a dog were rescued from the Chestnut Hill Reservoir Tuesday by a jogger who noticed they were struggling.
Its appears the man was trying to rescue a dog after it chased a swan into the reservoir. He made it to the dog but then started to have trouble staying above water.
Katie Kellner said she was running in the area, saw what happened, and jumped in after them to help.
“They got about halfway into the res when the man finally caught the dog and as he was swimming back with the dog he started yelling that he was drowning. At that point, I took off my shoes real quick and swam in to grab him,” she told WBZ-TV.
Kellner said she confident she would be able to save the man and the dog.
The man was taken to a local hospital for observation and is expected to be OK. The dog is also fine.
