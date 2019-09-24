BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins center David Krejci suffered a lower-body injury during the team’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, but the team doesn’t sound too concerned about the affliction.
Krejci made his preseason debut for Boston, but saw just two shifts of action in the 4-3 overtime victory at TD Garden. The 33-year-old landed one shot on net during his 1:55 of ice time before he took himself out of the game.
Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t sound too concerned about Krejci after the game, and made it sound like we’ll be seeing the centerman again before the regular season arrives next Thursday.
“I don’t think he’s serious. Took a hit early on, tried to keep playing and he just felt it was better to not push through, wasn’t worth it,” Cassidy said. “So, obviously we’ll know more tomorrow, but I don’t believe it’s serious.”
Boston is pretty thin at center at the moment, with Patrice Bergeron slowly working his way back from a groin injury. Bergeron remains confident that he’ll be in the lineup when the B’s open the season against the Stars in Dallas on Oct. 3.
It sounds like Krejci was being overly cautious when he took himself out of Monday’s exhibition tilt, and we may know for sure come Tuesday afternoon. Boston has two more preseason games remaining: Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils and Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
