Top Men’s Tennis Players Coming To Boston In 2020 For Laver Cup At TD GardenSome of the best men’s tennis players in the world are coming to Boston next year. It was announced Sunday that the TD Garden would host the Laver Cup in September 2020. The exhibition event pits the top male players from Europe against tennis stars from the United States and the rest of the world. This year’s edition, held over the weekend in Geneva, Switzerland, featured Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and other greats of the game on two teams coached by tennis legends Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe. Katie Johnston reports.

56 minutes ago