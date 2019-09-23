WALTHAM (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was taken into police custody Monday morning, suspected of stabbing two women in Waltham.
Police were called to a home on Wheelock Road just after 1:30 a.m. and found two women who had been stabbed repeatedly. They were rushed to hospitals and investigators said both are expected to survive. Their names have not been made public, but Brandeis University said both are graduate students at the school, which is about a block away from the house.
Officers began searching for the attacker and received a call just before 3:30 a.m. that someone “covered in blood” broke into a car on Highland Street, about half-a-mile away. They believed this was the same person who stabbed the women.
Then, just after 5 a.m. police found their suspect, who they identified as a 16-year-old boy, at the intersection of Crescent and Prospect Street.
The Stanley Elementary School is directly across the street from the house where the women were stabbed. It was open for classes as scheduled Monday morning.
Edward Callahan, the director of public safety at Brandeis, said in a statement they believe the stabbing was an “isolated incident” but there will be extra patrols on campus the next several days as a precaution.
No other information is available at this point in their investigation.
