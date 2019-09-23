



FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A 42-year-old cold case out of Pennsylvania may be connected to Lennox and Framingham. The Penn. State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) are trying to determine if a woman’s body found near the Lehigh River was Maggie Cruz.

In Dec. 1976, a pregnant woman’s body was found dismembered and put into three suitcases. She had been brutally raped, strangled and shot in the neck after she died, according to the NCMEC.

A new tip suggested that woman, who is known as Beth Doe, is a Maggie Cruz who went to Rockwood Academy in Lenox for a short time and then lived with a foster family in Framingham. She may have attended Framingham North High School.

“Around 1974, at just 16-years old, Maggie ran away from Framingham, making that the last time anyone saw her. Authorities suggest that Maggie may have traveled to Tarrytown, NY after leaving Framingham,” said the NCMEC.

Two years later, Maggie called a friend and said she was pregnant and needed money but did not say where she was. This is the last time she was heard from, police said.

“This particular lead checks a lot of boxes for us as being a possible match for our victim,” said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brian Noll. “We are hopeful to be able to identify her as our victim or rule her out with certainty.”

Maggie’s full first name was Madelyn but the spelling has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information about Beth Doe or Maggie Cruz and her whereabouts is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 1-570-459-3890 or the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.