FOXBORO (CBS) – Bill Belichick wasn’t in the mood to talk about the Patriots’ decision to release Antonio Brown before Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. And social media certainly took notice.
Belichick recorded an interview for the NFL on CBS pregame show. CBS Sports reporter Dana Jacobson concluded the interview with a question about Brown.
“I think I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask. What was the final straw with Antonio Brown?” she asked Belichick, who responded, “Yeah. We’re focused on the Jets today.”
After Jacobson replied “Thank you coach,” Belichick said nothing, and offered only a stare at Jacobson. The clip quickly went viral.
Bill Belichick gave the death stare… pic.twitter.com/czX2KJ9G0D
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2019
While some celebrated Belichick’s signature unfriendliness, others argued it was unprofessional of the coach to react that way to Jacobson’s question.
On Monday, Jacobson responded to the feedback on Twitter.
I did my job yesterday. Coach did his. End of story. You know what I didn’t like? Rambling through the start of my Ty Law interview. Wish I could do that over. 🤨 Social media & sports radio can continue the discussion.. I’m going to go get ready for my wedding Saturday. 👰🏻😃❤️
— Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) September 23, 2019
Belichick remained relatively silent on the subject of Brown after the game, saying only that “we’ll just focus on today’s game.”
