  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill Belichick, Dana Jacobson, Patriots News

FOXBORO (CBS) – Bill Belichick wasn’t in the mood to talk about the Patriots’ decision to release Antonio Brown before Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. And social media certainly took notice.

Belichick recorded an interview for the NFL on CBS pregame show. CBS Sports reporter Dana Jacobson concluded the interview with a question about Brown.

“I think I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask. What was the final straw with Antonio Brown?” she asked Belichick, who responded, “Yeah. We’re focused on the Jets today.”

After Jacobson replied “Thank you coach,” Belichick said nothing, and offered only a stare at Jacobson. The clip quickly went viral.

While some celebrated Belichick’s signature unfriendliness, others argued it was unprofessional of the coach to react that way to Jacobson’s question.

On Monday, Jacobson responded to the feedback on Twitter.

Belichick remained relatively silent on the subject of Brown after the game, saying only that “we’ll just focus on today’s game.”

Comments