Antonio Brown Slams Robert Kraft, NFL Owners And Says He's Done Playing In NFLAntonio Brown, released by the New England Patriots on Friday, blasted Robert Kraft and NFL owners on Sunday and said he will “not be playing the NFL anymore.”

Patriots' James White To Miss Jets Game As Wife Expected To Give BirthThe Patriots will be without running back James White on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Lowe's Homer In 11th, Lifts Rays Into 2nd Wild CardNate Lowe hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday night to move one game ahead of Cleveland for the second AL wild card.

What To Watch For When Jets Visit PatriotsAs for the game, here's what to keep an eye on when the Patriots and Jets kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Defending Champ Red Sox Eliminated, Lose To Rays 5-4The World Series champion Boston Red Sox were mathematically eliminated in the late innings, then lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Friday night when Willy Adames had an RBI single in the 11th.