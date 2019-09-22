FOXBORO (CBS) – Antonio Brown, released by the New England Patriots on Friday, blasted Robert Kraft and NFL owners on Sunday and said he will “not be playing the NFL anymore.”
Brown was released amid accusations of sexual assault. He also reportedly sent text messages to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct that she believed were intimidating.
On Sunday, Brown tweeted he will not be playing in the NFL anymore because “these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at any time.”
Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !
— AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019
Brown then took aim at Patriots owner Robert Kraft, referencing a charge against Kraft for allegedly paying for sex acts at a Florida massage parlor.
“Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly,” Brown tweeted.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that the decision to release Brown was led by Kraft.
