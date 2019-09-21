Comments
EVERETT (CBS) — A man died after he was shot in Everett early Saturday morning. Police said the 47-year-old Everett man was walking out of Karma Lounge on Ferry Street around 1 a.m. when a fight brought out between the couple and several other people.
“Multiple shots were fired and the victim was struck. Good Samaritans on scene attempted to intervene and to render first aid,” said police.
The man was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made at this time.
