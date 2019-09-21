BOSTON (CBS) — Joe Kennedy announced he will run for U.S. Senate against Sen. Ed Markey. The 38-year-old Congressman made his plans official with an event in East Boston Saturday.

He began his announcement by talking about his family history and the American dream, then took to attacking President Trump.

“I know that through fate but often times through choices made by this country, by our government, that those barriers have been erected not taken down. Far too many dreams have been blocked or deferred rather than realized. And I know that for the first time in modern American history, we have a president that is actively trying to make that harder,” he said.

“Donald Trump has forced a reckoning in our nation, without question. But to make this moment requires more than just defeating him, it requires taking on, clearly, a broken system, the calcified structure that allowed him to win in the first place.”

Big news: I'm running for US Senate. This isn't a time for waiting, for sitting on the sidelines, or for playing by rules that don't work anymore. This is the fight of our lives, the fight of my generation — and I'm all in. I hope you'll join me at https://t.co/7zwvI9aujq pic.twitter.com/WVkNLwCJbg — Joe Kennedy (@joekennedy) September 21, 2019

Teamsters Local 25, the largest union in the state, also announced their endorsement of Kennedy Saturday.

“Since his election to Congress, Joe Kennedy has been a strong advocate for workers’ rights and protections. Teamsters and all Massachusetts working men and women deserve and need a Senator who will put their interest first, protecting fair wages and benefits and provide emerging industries with a workforce for the future. Teamsters Local 25 strongly supports Joe Kennedy and is proud to endorse him for U.S. Senate,” said Teamsters Local 25 President Sean M. O’Brien in a statement.

IBEW Local 103 also endorsed Kennedy. “This is about doing what’s best for working people. Yes, that means being strategic about the long-term and putting leaders and advocates into the U.S. Senate like Joe Kennedy III who will be able to fight for workers’ rights not just for the current generation, but also for the next,” said IBEW Local 103 Business Manager/Financial Secretary Lou Antonellis in a statement.