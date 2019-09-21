Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Chelsea man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in East Boston on Tuesday night.
On Friday evening, Boston and Chelsea police arrested Raul Gutierrez-Rosales, 22, at his Chelsea home on a charge of murder.
Police were called to West Eagle Street in East Boston on Tuesday night, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim, Carlos Ramos, 22, of East Boston, was taken to the hospital and later died.
Guttierrez-Rosales will be arraigned Monday in East Boston District Court.
You must log in to post a comment.