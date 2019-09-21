  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football Auburn & Texas A&M
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMCollege Football
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Chelsea News, Fatal Stabbing

BOSTON (CBS) – A Chelsea man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in East Boston on Tuesday night.

On Friday evening, Boston and Chelsea police arrested Raul Gutierrez-Rosales, 22, at his Chelsea home on a charge of murder.

Police were called to West Eagle Street in East Boston on Tuesday night, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim, Carlos Ramos, 22, of East Boston, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Guttierrez-Rosales will be arraigned Monday in East Boston District Court.

Comments