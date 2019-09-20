Filed Under:Boston News, sex trafficking, Tewksbury News

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Two Massachusetts men were arrested Thursday in Tewksbury for sex trafficking, according to police.

Police arrested 25-year-old Eddie Diaz of Hyde Park and 40-year-old Robert Horsley of Woburn as a result of an investigation by Tewksbury detectives and the F.B.I. in connection with a local hotel. The investigation found Diaz and Horsley dropping women off at a local Holiday Inn to be paid to do sex acts, police said.

Mugshots for Robert Horsley (left) and Eddie Diaz (right) (Photo Credit: Tewksbury Police Department)

Both men are due in Lowell District Court Friday. No further information has been released.

