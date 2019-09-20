Comments
TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Two Massachusetts men were arrested Thursday in Tewksbury for sex trafficking, according to police.
Police arrested 25-year-old Eddie Diaz of Hyde Park and 40-year-old Robert Horsley of Woburn as a result of an investigation by Tewksbury detectives and the F.B.I. in connection with a local hotel. The investigation found Diaz and Horsley dropping women off at a local Holiday Inn to be paid to do sex acts, police said.
Both men are due in Lowell District Court Friday. No further information has been released.
