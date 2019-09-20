Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston police officer who has been part of the department for 16 years has been put on leave over claims of police misconduct.
Boston Police said there was an incident with Officer Joseph Lynch, which was reported to police from Roxbury Prep High School last Friday, September 13.
According to the Boston Globe, Lynch used racial slurs when he responded to a report of students being disruptive at a McDonald’s in Hyde Park.
Police told WBZ-TV internal affairs is looking into the report.
