BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron is making progress with his groin injury, and is confident he’ll be on the ice when the Boston Bruins open their season in two weeks.

“I’m very confident about that,” Bergeron told reporters following Thursday’s practice. “That’s still the goal and the plan, and why we’re trying to ramp things up without being careless.”

Bergeron likely won’t play in any preseason games until later in Boston’s slate, but the main goal is to be ready for Oct. 3 in Dallas. The 34-year-old is heading in the right direction, too.

On Monday, Bergeron took part in his first practice in a maroon non-contract jersey. By Wednesday, following a day off, he was in his usual sweater.

And on Thursday, Bergeron practiced on back-to-back days for the first time. Progress is certainly being made, and there is little doubt in Bergeron’s mind that he’ll be on the ice against the Stars in two weeks.

“Everything is still going according to plan,” Bergeron said. “[Friday] is going to be an off day for me, and that’s progression for what we established earlier this week. I’m feeling pretty good and happy with how I felt. That was my first time going back-to-back and I felt pretty good.”

As confident as he is in playing opening night, Bergeron is also feeling good that this injury won’t be a concern going forward.

“I think it’ll be something that is behind me, hopefully sooner rather than later,” he said. “I’m hopefully not going to have to deal with this all year. That’s the goal.”

Bergeron suited up for 65 games in the regular season last year, and finished with a career-high 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists). He added another nine goals and eight assists in Boston’s run to the Stanley Cup Final.