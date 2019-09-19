BOSTON (CBS) — Those looking to make the most of the warm weather can find fairs, great food and education this weekend.
Belchertown Fair
The Belchertown Fair is one of the last of the summer left, and is totally free. There will be lots of ways to have fun with the family with animals, rides and food.
The fair has several kids activities, including pumpkin decorating and a baby show where infants compete to be dubbed the most adorable baby.
There will also be a parade down Main Street Saturday morning.
Acton Restaurant Week
Foodies can dine out at a discount at Acton’s first ever restaurant week. The town is beginning the tradition to celebrate its growing food scene.
Each business is creating its own deals for customers that will run until Sunday.
Smithsonian Museum Day
Smithsonian Museum Day means free tickets to museums across the state.
There are 52 participating institutions, including the Museum of Fine Arts Boston and the Discovery Museum.
You must log in to post a comment.