



BOSTON (CBS) – Senator Ed Markey is ready to fight to keep a seat in Congress.

“I’m looking forward to the debates. I’m looking forward to the discussion,” said Sen. Markey.

He met with voters Thursday night in Lawrence. It was his first campaign stop in Massachusetts since learning Congressman Joe Kennedy will officially enter the race this weekend.

“He told me that he made the decision to run and I thanked him for giving me that information and I said to him ‘welcome to the campaign trail,’” said Sen. Markey.

Kennedy will make his formal announcement Saturday in East Boston.

Senator Markey is also expected to be busy over the next few days on the campaign trail. He’ll most likely make an appearance at Friday’s climate change rally in Boston.

“I’m going to run on the issues I’ve always been fighting for. That’s climate and healthcare and income inequality education gun safety. I get up every day to fight Donald Trump. To fight his policies which are harmful to every family in our country,” said Sen. Markey.

Senator Markey and Congressman Kennedy will now have a year to convince voters before the Democratic Primary.

“I mean I like Kennedy. I think he might have a chance, but I don’t know enough about how different they are or how similar they are” said Jennifer Chen of Acton.

“Frankly I like both candidates so it’ll be interesting to see how it all shakes out,” said Charles Price of Chelmsford.