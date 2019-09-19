BOSTON (CBS) — An incredible week for the Yastrzemski family continued Wednesday night at Fenway Park.
Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, made his Fenway Park debut Tuesday night with the Giants, clubbing a homer in the 15-inning San Francisco win. He received an ovation when he first stepped to the plate, and then again when he was rounding the bases after his solo blast. He even played left field, the same spot his grandfather manned for 20 years.
The special week got even more special Wednesday night. Ahead of the game, Carl threw out the ceremonial first pitch to his grandson. And as you can see, the 80-year-old fired a strike:
Yaz to Yaz. pic.twitter.com/I7DeYtBay3
— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 18, 2019
The Fenway crowd went wild and the two embraced after the pitch, a truly special — and cool — moment for the Yaz family and Red Sox fans.
Mike went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored in San Francisco’s 11-3 win. The younger Yaz and the Giants go for the road sweep on Thursday afternoon.
